Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 September, 2023, 4:57 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Saudi, Russian oil cuts to cause big supply shortfall: IEA

Published : Friday, 15 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 44

PARIS, Sept 14: Oil cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia will cause a "significant" global supply shortfall through the end of the year, raising the risk of further market volatility, the International Energy Agency said Wednesday.
The warning in the IEA's monthly market report comes a day after oil prices jumped following OPEC's own update showed that the gap between global supply and demand would be the widest since 2007.
"The Saudi-Russian alliance is proving a formidable challenge for oil markets," the IEA said.
Oil prices had been slumping in recent months after surging following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year.
In an effort to prop up prices, Saudi Arabia and Russia, its ally in the wider OPEC+ group, announced earlier this month that they would extend voluntary cuts until the end of the year.
"From September onwards, the loss of OPEC+ production, led by Saudi Arabia, will drive a significant supply shortfall through the fourth quarter," the Paris-based IEA said.
"Oil stocks will be at uncomfortably low levels, increasing the risk of another surge in volatility that would be in the interest of neither producers nor consumers, given the fragile economic environment," it added.
Saudi Arabia has extended an oil production cut of one million barrels per day, which began in July, to the end of the year.
Russia has decided to prolong a reduction in exports of 300,000 bpd over the same period.
Oil prices have been rising in recent days, raising fears that they will push inflation higher and prompt central banks to keep interest rates higher for longer, which could in turn push economies into recession.
Last week, the price of Brent North Sea crude, the international benchmark, rose above $90 per barrel for the first time since November 2022.
The IEA said world oil demand remains on track to grow by 2.2 million bpd to 101.8 million bpd this year, partly due to resurgent Chinese consumption and jet fuel.
But the extension of Saudi and Russian output cuts "will lock in a substantial market deficit" through the last three months of the year, it added.
OPEC+ production has fallen by two million bpd so far while supply by countries outside the cartel has risen by 1.9 million bpd. Global supply will rise by 1.5 million bpd.    �AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Crowds throng HR Group housing fair on closing day
Stocks fall on profit taking after 2-day gaining streak
Bangladesh to set up electrical testing laboratory
India emerges as Bangladesh’s leading export partner
BB relaxes rules for EFPF loan payment
CEMS-Global’s textile garment machinery fair concludes tomorrow
Islami Bank faces liquidity challenges, says Fitch Ratings
Picasso masterpiece to fetch $120m in Nov auction


Latest News
Snake bite kills two farmers in Dinajpur
Bangladesh on brink of danger losing three early wickets
Kiev expects EU to lift embargo on Ukrainian grain
Journalist’s mother slaughtered in Tangail
BNP’s protest rally begins at Nayapaltan
BNP's youth marches in Rangpur, Rajshahi Sept 16, 17 respectively
Bangladesh sent to bat first against India
Four Khulna University students suspended for taking drugs
Unidentified woman found dead in Patiya
President returns home from Singapore Saturday
Most Read News
Community Bank wins INFOSYS-Finacle awards
Human rights organisation Odhikar's Adilur jailed for two years
Financial inclusion for all to help eradicate poverty
Regent's Shahed gets 6-month bail in graft case
ICT’s role in shifting country towards ‘Smart Bangladesh’
Egg price fixed at Tk 12 each, potato at Tk 35-36 a kg
After over 6 hrs, Mohammadpur Krishi Market fire under control
217 shops gutted in Krishi Market fire: DNCC
Indian Army Chief invites Bangladesh Army Chief to attend IPAC conference in India
Why Bangladeshi students opt for higher education abroad
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft