AB Bank Limited recently inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Air Astra under which AB Bank cardholders will enjoy 10% discount on basic fare of air tickets on using domestic route, says a press release.

Syed Mizanur Rahman, Deputy Managing Director, AB Bank Limited and Mr. Mohammad Mozammel Haque Bhuiya, Air Astra signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations. Officials of both organizations also attended the programme.