Friday, 15 September, 2023
realme smartphones available at incredible prices on Daraz

Published : Friday, 15 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Business Desk


A wide range of realme smartphones are available at steal prices on Daraz, on the occasion of this leading e-commerce platform's 9th anniversary.
Taking place throughout September 12 to 24, this Anniversary Campaign brings irresistible prices and exclusive deals on realme smartphones including GT Master Edition, 9 pro+, and more, says a press release.
During the campaign, customers can enjoy huge discounts of up to BDT 2,800 on selected smartphones through a 5 percent discount coupon on Daraz, along with 0% EMI and brand warranty.
Additionally, these smartphones can be purchased through an array of exclusive deals from payment partners. Devices available during the campaign include realme C30 (2GB RAM/32GB ROM); realme C33 (4GB/128GB); realme C55 (8GB/256GB); realme C55 (6GB/128GB); realme C30s (3GB/64GB); realme C53 (6GB/128GB); realme GT Master Edition (8GB/128GB); realme 9 pro+ (8GB/128GB); and realme C51 (4GB/64GB).
Youth-centric brand realme has been gaining immense popularity among the young generation because of the amalgamation of quality and affordability within all their offerings. While ensuring accessibility, realme ensures top-notch innovation, competitive features and lucrative designs through their smartphones.



