Friday, 15 September, 2023
Dhaka Mass Transit, Mediacom sign business deal

Published : Friday, 15 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 117
Business Desk


An agreement has been signed between Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) and advertising agency Mediacom Limited for exclusive inside Branding Services for advertising campaigns within Metrorail.
The agreement was signed on Thursday, at the conference room of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL) at Diabari, Uttara, Dhaka, says a press release.
Mohammad Abdur Rauf, Company Secretary of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited, and Ajoy Kumar Kundu, Chief Executive Officer of Mediacom Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations.
Furthermore, distinguished attendees at the event included Aftabuddin Talukder, the project director of Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited; Nasir Uddin Ahmed, Director of Operation and Maintenance; Md. Nazrul Islam, General Manager of Signaling and Telecom; Alim Shaikh, Head of Finance and Accounts Department at Mediacom Limited; and Sanaul Ahmed, Head of the Department of Out of Home. The occasion also witnessed the participation of dedicated promotion officers representing both organizations.
This agreement designates Mediacom Ltd as the exclusive agency responsible for managing advertising campaigns within the Metrorail system. Through Mediacom, various organizations and brands will have the opportunity to seamlessly run video ads, dynamic content, and fixed sticker ads within the Metrorail environment.
Metrorail has emerged as a cornerstone of Dhaka's communication network, serving millions of daily commuters and soon-to-be-operational stations, an expanding fleet of trains, and increased travel times. As passenger numbers surge, Metrorail will become an essential platform for product promotion.
Mediacom Ltd remains committed to advancing new media opportunities, and this collaboration with Metrorail represents a significant step forward. Businesses now have the chance to leverage Mediacom Ltd's services for effective product promotion within the Metrorail system, enhancing their reach and impact.



