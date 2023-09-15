Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Friday, 15 September, 2023, 4:56 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Oil rebounds as markets refocus on supply tightness

Published : Friday, 15 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 90

SINGAPORE, Sept 14: Oil prices rebounded on Thursday as markets turned their attention back to a tighter crude supply outlook for the rest of 2023 with demand set to stay robust through to next year.
Brent crude futures rose 36 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $92.24 a barrel at 0300 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) climbed 35 cents, or 0.4 percent, to $88.87.
Fears of deficient supplies are underpinning oil prices as producers "adamantly stick to restricted production", said Priyanka Sachdeva, senior market analyst at Phillip Nova.
Saudi Arabia and Russia's extension of oil output cuts to the end of 2023 will mean a substantial market deficit through the fourth quarter, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday, as it largely stuck by its estimates for demand growth this year and next.
The lack of cuts at the start of 2024 would shift the balance to a surplus, the agency said, though it added that stocks will be at uncomfortably low levels.
Elsewhere, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Tuesday retained its forecasts for robust growth in global oil demand in 2023 and 2024.
"The oil market looks decidedly tight over the next two to three quarters as supply constraints persist amid robust demand," said analysts at ANZ Research.
"We expect ongoing geopolitical risks and the uncertain economic backdrop to lead Saudi Arabia to maintaining these production cuts into Q1 2024," they added.
Both benchmarks touched 10-month highs on Wednesday, before data showed a surprise build in US crude and fuel inventories that worried markets about demand.
US crude inventories rose by 4 million barrels last week, confounding analysts' expectations in a Reuters poll for a 1.9 million-barrel drop. Fuel inventories also rose more than expected as refiners stepped up activity.
On the economic front, the latest reading of US inflation bolstered expectations the Federal Reserve will not raise interest rates next week and could extend its pause further, buoying hopes of strong oil demand.
Higher interest rates increase borrowing costs for businesses and consumers, which could slow economic growth and reduce oil demand.    �Reuters



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Crowds throng HR Group housing fair on closing day
Stocks fall on profit taking after 2-day gaining streak
Bangladesh to set up electrical testing laboratory
India emerges as Bangladesh’s leading export partner
BB relaxes rules for EFPF loan payment
CEMS-Global’s textile garment machinery fair concludes tomorrow
Islami Bank faces liquidity challenges, says Fitch Ratings
Picasso masterpiece to fetch $120m in Nov auction


Latest News
Snake bite kills two farmers in Dinajpur
Bangladesh on brink of danger losing three early wickets
Kiev expects EU to lift embargo on Ukrainian grain
Journalist’s mother slaughtered in Tangail
BNP’s protest rally begins at Nayapaltan
BNP's youth marches in Rangpur, Rajshahi Sept 16, 17 respectively
Bangladesh sent to bat first against India
Four Khulna University students suspended for taking drugs
Unidentified woman found dead in Patiya
President returns home from Singapore Saturday
Most Read News
Community Bank wins INFOSYS-Finacle awards
Human rights organisation Odhikar's Adilur jailed for two years
Financial inclusion for all to help eradicate poverty
Regent's Shahed gets 6-month bail in graft case
ICT’s role in shifting country towards ‘Smart Bangladesh’
Egg price fixed at Tk 12 each, potato at Tk 35-36 a kg
After over 6 hrs, Mohammadpur Krishi Market fire under control
217 shops gutted in Krishi Market fire: DNCC
Indian Army Chief invites Bangladesh Army Chief to attend IPAC conference in India
Why Bangladeshi students opt for higher education abroad
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft