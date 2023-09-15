Khairul Hossain takes over as PKSF new chairman

Professor Dr M Khairul Hossain has joined Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) as its new chairman on Thursday. He replaces outgoing chairman Dr Qazi Kholiquzzaman Ahmad who served the organization since Novermber 15, 2009.

After taking over, he paid tributes by placing wreaths at the portrait ofthe Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi-32

Earlier, the Government on September 12 appointed Professor Dr M Khairul Hossain as the new Chairman of PKSF for the next three years.

Before this, Dr Hossain served as a Professor of Finance at Dhaka University. He also served as chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) and the Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB).

