Austrade holds Study Roadshow in city Saturday

The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) is organising Study Australia Roadshow with top Australian universities in Dhaka city at Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel on Saturday.The event will bring under one roof prestigious Australian universities, government representatives from the Australian states and territories, the Australian Department of Home Affairs, the Australian Department of Education, and the Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade. The showcase will be a one-stop-shop to address queries about studying in Australia.The roadshow will show Australia's excellence in education and facilitate one-on- one engagements for students, parents and school counsellors with representatives of globally ranked universities. It will also cover key aspects students need to consider before deciding on studying in Australia - from fees, popular intakes, highly sought after courses and life as a student in Australia.The event will be an excellent platform for students to understand emerging trends in Australia's education sector and help them select a university for study in Australia.About The Australian Trade and Investment Commission The Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade) is the Australian Government's international trade promotion and investment attraction agency. We deliver quality trade and investment services to businesses to grow Australia's prosperity. We do this by generating and providing market information and insights, promoting Australian capability, and facilitating connections through our extensive global network.We position Australian education internationally by highlighting global relevance, practicality and quality of Australia's education providers, along with their innovation, creativity and focus on the future.