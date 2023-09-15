Video
US brand urged to step up garment sourcing from BD

Published : Friday, 15 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 146
Business Correspondent

President of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Faruque Hassan on Wednesday called upon leading clothing company Kontoor Brands to increase sourcing of garments, especially high-value and non-cotton items from Bangladesh.
Citing the vast progress in workplace safety, environmental sustainability, and workers' wellbeing, he said the industry's strides have strengthened the position of Bangladesh as a preferred destination for garment sourcing.
Faruque made the call during a meeting with senior management representatives from Kontoor Brands, a prominent global apparel company having long-term business with Bangladeshi suppliers. Two iconic denim labels -- Lee and Wrangler -- are owned by Kontoor Brands.
Key executives from Kontoor Brands, including Ezio Garciamendez, vice president, chief supply chain officer; Wesley Gibson, vice president, managing director sourcing; Heena Agrawal, vice president finance; and GihanPalihena, director Asia product supply - South Asia were present at the meeting held in the capital on Wednesday, said a press release.
They discussed issues of mutual interests, especially the prospects of strengthening the relationship between Kontoor Brands and the Bangladeshi garment industry.
During the meeting, Faruque presented an overview of the numerous initiatives undertaken by the Bangladesh's garment industry to enhance its manufacturing capabilities, particularly in the production of high-end products, including manmade fiber and technical textile-based garments.
He highlighted the industry's continuous efforts to promote sustainable fashion practices and encourage the adoption of a circular economy model. One of the key points raised by the BGMEA President was the importance of ethical pricing to foster sustainability within the RMG sector while ensuring the well-being of the workers.
The RMG industry of Bangladesh has made significant strides in ensuring the workplace safety, and sustainable manufacturing, said Faruque. "We invite international buyers, such as Kontoor Brands, to collaborate with us in this journey towards a more sustainable and responsible fashion industry." He added.



