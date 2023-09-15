Video
Global Islami Bank opens seven sub-branches

Published : Friday, 15 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 144
Business Desk


Global Islami Bank opened seven sub-branches at Bhujpur and Parua Hazarihat of Chattogram, Kazipara and Azampur of Dhaka, Gouripur and Eliotgonj of Cumilla and Mathbari of Gazipur on Thursday, says a press release.
Syed Habib Hasnat, Managing Director of the Bank has virtually inaugurated the operation of the sub-branches as Chief Guest Additional Managing Directors Md. Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Directors Ataus Samad and Sami Karim, Divisional Heads at Head Office, Branch Managers, sub-branch in-charges and distinguished clients were also present on the occasion.



