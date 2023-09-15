Shimanto Bank inks deal with Medix



Shimanto Bank signed a MoU with Medix, a concern of United Healthcare Services Limited at the Bank's head office recently, says a press release.

Under this MoU, all Debit and Credit Card holders of Shimanto Bank will enjoy special facilities while they avail services from Medix.

The MoU has been signed by Mohammad Azizul Hoque, Head of Operations & CRO, Shimanto Bank and Dr. Md. Fazle Rabbi Khan, General Manager-Communication & Business Development, United Hospital Limited on behalf of their respective organizations in presence of Rafiqul Islam, Managing Director and CEO of Shimanto Bank and Mohammad Faizur Rahman, Managing Director and CEO of United Hospital Limited. Senior officials from both of the organizations were also present in the signing ceremony.

