Thursday, 14 September, 2023, 10:35 AM
Boy Boards Flight Dodging Security

10 officials of Dhaka airport withdrawn

Published : Thursday, 14 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Staff Correspondent


Ten officials of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka have been withdrawn over the boarding of a boy on a flight of Kuwait Airlines without passport and ticket dodging the airport security.

A show cause notice has also been served to the Kuwait Airlines. Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh (CAAB) Chairman Air Vice Marshal M Mafidur Rahman confirmed the news on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, five-member probe body, led by a deputy director level official of CAAB, was formed to look into the incident, he added.

According to the airport sources, a boy, aged about 10, managed to board a flight of Kuwait Airlines at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport without passport, ticket or boarding pass dodging all security at the airport.

The incident came to light around 3:10am on September 12 when a cabin crew was showing a person's designated seat and found the boy sitting there without his parents.

Then, the passenger list was checked where found that the boy was extra passenger from the list. The cabin crews handed him over to the Airport Police.  The staffers and officials were withdrawn from duties for their negligence.



