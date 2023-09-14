Cropland in excess of 60 bigha can't be owned even if inherited







"If inherited land exceeds 60 bighas, the heir can choose to retain 60 bighas of land, while the remaining land will become government-owned (Khas) and compensation will be provided according to government rules. However, if someone unlawfully acquires extra land in their name or through a pseudo name despite already owning 60 bighas, the excess land will be confiscated without compensation," he said at a press conference at the ministry's conference room at Secretariat.



The press conference was organised to brief reporters about three land related bills passed by the Jatiya Sangsad. The three land bills include the Land Crime Prevention and Redress Bill, 2023, Land Reform Bill, 2023 and Balumohal (Sand Quarry) and Soil Management (Amendment) Bill, 2023.

These bills, after assented by the President, will become laws and be published in the gazette for public information as acts of Parliament. Before starting enforcement of the laws, necessary rules would be prepared to clarify the issues not mentioned in the laws clearly.



About the Land Crimes Prevention and Redress Bill Saifuzzaman said that the primary objective of the Land Crimes Prevention and Redress Bill is to deter individuals from engaging in land-related crimes. This law has been made possible for the nation due to the dynamic leadership and courage of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, he said.



He said that this is a relatively new, and necessary corrections will be made based on its implementation.



Explaining the issues, he said that the land-related offenses have been divided into eight primary categories, which include 'land fraud,' 'land forgery,' 'illegal occupancy,' 'non-transfer of possession of land sold to the buyer,' 'damage to boundaries or land,' 'illegal occupation, entry, or construction on government, semi-government, permanent institutions, or public use land,' 'illegal encroachment, change of class of land in the interest of government, semi-government, autonomous institutions, or public use land,' and 'top-soil cutting and filling.'



The Bill also addresses four other types of offenses: disobeying orders, aiding or abetting the commission of a crime, repetition of a crime, and crimes committed by companies.



The minister stated that trials of land fraud and forgery-related crimes would take place in the courts of first class judicial magistrates or metropolitan magistrates. These trials would be completed within 180 working days. Apart from crimes related to land fraud, which also include orders for the restoration of possession to persons who have been illegally dispossessed and cases of repeated offenses mentioned in the proposed law, other offenses specified in the Bill would be tried by mobile courts, subject to the schedule.



Furthermore, crimes related to land fraud and land forgery would be non-bailable, while other offenses would be bailable and can be settled through compromise, he added.



In response to a query, Land Secretary Khalilur Rahman said that crimes related to land fraud and forgery would punishable by up to 7 years of imprisonment and fines, while other offenses can lead to up to 2 years of imprisonment and fines. If the same offense is repeated, the proposed law prescribes double the punishment.



It's worth noting that significant aspects of the Land Crime Prevention and Remedial Bill includes recovery of possession, provision of compensation, protection of witnesses, land database creation, and the assistance of law enforcement agencies.



Additionally, if any difficulties arise in implementing any provision of the proposed Act due to ambiguity, the government would take necessary measures to address such issues in accordance with other provisions of the proposed law.



In the press conference, ministry's additional secretaries Md Abbas Uddin and Pradeep Kumar Das, joint secretaries Khalilur Rahman, Nazrul Islam, and other officials were present.



