Extradition Treaty with UK under process: FS







"BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman, who is convicted in many cases, is living in the UK on "political asylum" and that signing of an extradition treaty with London is under process," Masud said.



The issue was discussed at the fifth strategic dialogue between Dhaka and London, a statement of the Foreign Ministry said.



"We discussed the legal mechanisms that we have with the UK. We also discussed mutual legal assistance and extradition treaty," Masud said.



Tarique, son of former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, was allowed to leave for London after signing a bond after he was arrested by Army-backed caretaker government in 2008.



He was sentenced to life term on August 21, 2004, in the grenade attack case.



He was also sentenced to nine years' jail term in a graft case filed by the Anti-Corruption Commission in 2007, during the two-year tenure of the army backed caretaker regime.



He was also sentenced in two other cases, including the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case, filed during the tenure of military backed caretaker government.



Foreign Secretary Masud and his UK counterpart Permanent Under-Secretary Sir Philip Barton reviewed the entire gamut of ties between Bangladesh and the UK including political, economic, security and defence, migration and mobility, climate and development partnership.



The two sides also discussed mutual legal assistance relating to criminal issues.

