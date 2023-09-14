BD agrees to bear burden of accident during N-fuel transportation by road







Finance Division has agreed with the Russian Company's proposal to pay a compensation guarantee of US$300 million to ease the complications of importing nuclear fuel for the Rooppur nuclear power plant, sources said.



"We have given this guarantee for compensation in case of a nuclear accident during the transportation of this fuel or in the power plant," a senior official told the Daily Observe on Tuesday.

He said the Russian contractor company JSC AtomstroyExport is not taking any financial obligation in this case. Earlier, the Ministry of Science and Technology sought support from the Finance Division in June, 2023.



As per rules, such power plants have to be insured against accidental damage while carrying nuclear fuel, however, now the government is going to bear all civil liability for nuclear damage instead of the plant operator of the Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) Officials said that for the Unit-1 and Unit-2 of the RNPP, the financial liability for any civil damage is equivalent to $450 million.



Former Energy Adviser Dr M Tamim has said, "It will be a great risk for the government, if there is any accident, we will have no way to take expert opinion and minimize any major damage, obviously from the financial loss."



He said if the government takes the responsibility then it should be very careful about the clauses of the agreement of the guarantee paper. We must know why the government is taking this decision. Is this happening as per wish of the operator of the plant or is it their own decision?



According to the International Conventions on Civil Liability for Nuclear Damage and National Regulatory Law, the operator or licensees are legally responsible for any kind of incidents at the stage of commissioning, operation, maintenance, and transportation of nuclear substances and fuel for nuclear facilities.



At the same time, the convention made it mandatory to arrange required funds to provide compensation for the damages in case of any accident.



Usually, the operator or licensees buy insurance policy for any kind of incidents at the stage of commissioning, operation, maintenance, and transportation of nuclear substances and fuel for nuclear facilities, an official said.



In addition, section-43 of the Bangladesh Atomic Energy Regulatory Act 2012 (BAER Act-2012) also said that the local and foreign operators are responsible for any kind of incidents linked to nuclear facilities.



It also said that the local and foreign operators have to buy a required insurance policy or ensure any other financial security to provide a required fund for paying compensation in case of any incident.



The BAER Act-2012 also mentioned that if the operator is unable to meet any civil damage linked financial demands, the government will ensure required funds for the payments.



To manage the compensation issue, the plant authority or the government has to create a financial coverage of a similar amount through buying insurance policy or arranging a state guarantee, he added.



Earlier, RNPP Project Director Dr Mohammad Shawkat Akbar told the media that there is an obligation for creation of such a fund according to the international convention.



The nuclear fuel for the plant is likely to arrive next October. The nuclear fuel will be transported to Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport by special cargo aircraft from Russia.



The fuel will be transported from the airport to the Rooppur Power Plant by JSC Atomstroy Export.



It will be under the supervision of various law enforcement forces and the convoy formed with the participation of the relevant ministries.



