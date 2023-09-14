EC writes to Cabinet Div for withdrawal of Jamalpur DC Imran







At a press release issued from the EC Secretariat on Wednesday, Assistant Director Ashadul Haque gave the information.



In the release, Ashadul said, "The DCs are usually given charges of Returning Officer (RO) of the respective districts during the elections. As a district magistrate, they also serve the responsibilities to control the law and order situation in the district."

"In this situation, it should be logical to keep Imran away from the election responsibilities and he should be withdrawn from the position of the Deputy Commissioner after necessary investigation of the incident for keeping the confidence of the mass people, and in the interest of the government, democracy, electoral system and the EC," it said.



The letter also said the DCs across the country are also needed to give a warning message through withdrawal of the Jamalpur DC.

According to EC, as per the Article 120 and 126 of the Constitution and Article 5 and 91(Ga) of the Representation of Public Order (RPO) and some other laws, it's clear that the authority of Election Commission (EC) was not given only for the election period, rather it was given for all times.



"Imran Ahmed has given the speech publicly in a meeting at Jamalpur in presence of Mirza Azam and urged the people to reelect the present AL government again to continue the ongoing development works. He also hopes to see Mirza Azam as a minister after the next general election. The video clip of his speech has got viral through social media. The upcoming general election is knocking at the door. In this situation, a government official must have to behave neutrally and it's the spirit of the country's Constitution and all relevant laws," the letter stated.



