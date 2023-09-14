Video
Six Bangladeshis killed in Libya storm, flood

Published : Thursday, 14 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 86
Staff Correspondent


At least six Bangladeshis died in Cyclone Daniel and massive floods that have overwhelmed parts of eastern Libya.

According to press release of The Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs four deceased are initially identified. The deceased are Shaheen and Sujan of Rajbari district and Mamun and Shihab of Narayanganj district.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs requested to contact the First Secretary (Labor) of the Embassy, Md Russell Mia (mobile number: +218918580989) to know the information of expatriates affected by Cyclone Daniel in different cities of Libya.
 
According to the notification, the cities of Darna, Sahat, Al-Baida and Al-Marj in eastern Libya have been severely damaged by Cyclone Daniel and floods.

More than 5,000 people are feared dead by the storm and flooding while thousands more are still missing.



