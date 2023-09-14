

PM seeks investment from C'wealth countries



She said this while inaugurating the two-day Commonwealth Trade and Investment Forum Bangladesh-2023 at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC).



The Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council, which is the Commonwealth's accredited business network, Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Zi Foundation, a family-run foundation that offers support to vulnerable people, jointly organised the event.

Inviting investors from the Commonwealth countries to Bangladesh, Sheikh Hasina said, "Geographically, Bangladesh is at the centre of a market of 3 billion people. We have 170 million people of our own. The affluent population of Bangladesh will stand at 35 million by 2030. Therefore, Bangladesh will become the third largest market globally, leaving behind Germany and the United Kingdom."



The PM said that Bangladesh needs development partners for reaching its goal. She said, "We need more high-quality and sustainable investment to accelerate the economic progress of Bangladesh."



The Prime Minister said that for the investment promotion her government has prioritised organisational reforms, the formation of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority (BIDA), the Bangladesh Export Processing Zone Authority (BEPZA), the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) and the Bangladesh High-Tech Park Authority, which offering attractive facilities for investors, and ensuring post-investment services.



Sheikh Hasina said that almost all sectors are open for investment in Bangladesh. But among those, she said, more investment is encouraged in agricultural goods and food processing, leather and leather goods processing, medical equipment, automobiles and shipbuilding and ICT.



She said, "There are promising investment facilities in these sectors, including the easy process of taking back dividends or benefits to your home country."



The Prime Minister said that some 70 per cent of Bangladesh's foreign direct investment came from reinvestment, which was a proof of the excellent investment environment that Bangladesh offers to investors.



She mentioned that BIDA had started a one-stop fast-track delivery service to facilitate investors with the services of various departments of the government and through this one-stop service, 78 services from 26 departments can be received through one platform.



Mentioning that the pre-requisite for investment is the development of infrastructure, she said that the government had established 100 economic zones, 109 hi-tech and software technology parks, and IT training and incubation centres across the country with attractive incentive packages to promote foreign investors.



Sheikh Hasina said, "We are developing our land, rail, and air connectivity. Almost all highways in the country have been elevated to four or more lanes. The Padma Bridge connected 21 south-western districts of Bangladesh directly with Dhaka and other parts of the country."



"There would be rail connectivity through the Padma Bridge between Dhaka and Khulna soon," she added.



The Prime Minister said that soon the government would inaugurate the Karnaphuli underwater tunnel, the first such infrastructure not only in Bangladesh but in South Asia.



"Work on establishing rail link between Chattogram and tourism town Cox's Bazar is progressing fast," she added.



Sheikh Hasina said that after winning the election in 2008 and forming the government in 2009, the government had started building the country based on short, middle and long-term programmes.



"A democratic environment, political stability, continuity of government, and, above all, structured development programmes had helped in the quick socio-economic development of Bangladesh," said Hasina.



The Prime Minister said that the government is working to build a Smart Bangladesh, which would be realised by building the pillars of smart government, smart citizens, a smart economy, and a smart society.



Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council Chairman Lord Marland, Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen, Executive Chairman of BIDA Lokman Hossain Miah and Strategic Advisor (Bangladesh) of Commonwealth Enterprise and Investment Council Zillur Hussain also spoke at the programme.



Sheikh Hasina also handed over Commonwealth Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Green Investment Award to Eco Brixs, a Ugandan SME, and its CTO Sinan Kitegenda took the award from the Prime Minister.



After the inauguration of the trade and investment forum, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina took part at a photo session with the representatives of Commonwealth countries.



