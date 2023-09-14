BD to send relief for flood-hit people in Libya







Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gave the directives in view of the humanitarian appeal of the Libyan President to the world, a Foreign Ministry release said on Wednesday.



A C-130 aircraft carrying relief materials, including medicines and dry food, for the flood-affected people of Libya is expected to depart from Dhaka as soon as possible, said the release.

The Libyan Local Government Minister is expected to receive the relief materials to be sent by the Bangladesh government at Tobruk Airport in Libya.



More than 5,000 people are feared dead by the storm and flooding while thousands more are still missing.



Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has expressed condolence and sympathy to the people and government of Libya following the deadly storm.



