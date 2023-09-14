Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 September, 2023, 10:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

BD's apparel exports to Europe, US up by 11.81pc

Published : Thursday, 14 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153
Mizanur Rahman

Bangladesh's apparel exports to Europe and the United States increased by 11.81 per cent in July-August compared to the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

In money terms the exports increased from about $3.44 billion to $ 3.85 billion.
 
During the same period apparel exports to the United Kingdom also increased.

According to Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) data and Bangladesh Garment Owners and Exporters Association (BGMEA) apparel exports to the US-UK, Canada and European markets increased by $885.92 million, or by 12.46 per cent.

Experts said that due to the increase in global price inflation due to the effects of the Russia-Ukraine war, apparel traders were facing uncertainties as  Western consumers became more careful about  spending.
Exports to India dropped unexpectedly.

In July-August, garment exports to the United States  increased by 2.95 per cent compared to the corresponding period of fiscal 2022-23, that's from $ 1.42 billion to $ 1.46 billion.

Apparel exports to European markets increased by 11.81 per cent compared to the corresponding period of fiscal 2022-23, an increase from $3.44 billion to $3.85 billion.

The exports to Germany, Europe's second largest apparel and wholesale market, fell by 6.29 per cent to $ 994 million.

But the exports to other major markets of the European Union increased by 26.94 per cent, such as to Spain by 8.45 per cent, to France by 28.73 per cent, to Italy by 18.95, and to Poland by26.37 per cent.

During July-August, apparels worth $976.75 were exported to the United Kingdom, and apparels worth  $243.44 million to Canada.
According to the data, exports increased by 19.14 per cent and 7.22 per cent in these markets.

Apparel exports to non-traditional markets increased  by 21.94 per cent to $1.47 billion.

Bangladesh's major non-traditional markets include Japan where the exports increased by 33.97 per cent, to Australia by 49.52 per cent and to South Korea by19.51 per cent.

But Bangladesh's apparel exports to India fell by 3.14 per cent.

Mohiuddin Rubel, Director of BGMEA, said that almost 19 per cent of the country's apparels are now exported to  the US, 12 per cent to the UK and 18 per cent to Canada.

He said 48 per cent of clothes are now exported to European markets.

Now, he said, Bangladesh is performing quite well in non-traditional or new markets.

This bodes well for the sector as a whole. Big markets in Europe have always been good for us, and still are, he said.
 
But , the exports to the US at times falls, and increases sometimes, he said.
 
The exports are increasing consistently to Canada and the UK, he said.

Fazlul Haque, former president of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BKMEA) said, "The purchasing situation in the garment sector is very bad. 
Since January, factories received  20-25 per cent less purchase orders compared to the same month of the last year. That is why exports are decreasing. Representatives of foreign buyers said that the situation will improve at the beginning of the next year. But when next summer's purchase orders start coming in the situation will improve slightly compared to now.
BGMEA vice-president Shahidullah Azim said, "We look forward to export apparel exports worth $100 billion by 2030 considering the overall situation."

For this, he emphasized the importance of government policy support, ease of doing business, infrastructure development to increase the exports.

However, some entrepreneurs expressed doubts about whether or not Bangladesh would be able to export $100 billion worth of clothes in 2030 under the prevailing realities.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


More than 330m children still in extreme poverty: UNICEF
10 officials of Dhaka airport withdrawn
Cropland in excess of 60 bigha can't be owned even if inherited
Extradition Treaty with UK under process: FS
BD agrees to bear burden of accident during N-fuel transportation by road
EC writes to Cabinet Div for withdrawal of Jamalpur DC Imran
Cyber Security Bill passed amid opposition lawmakers' criticism
Six Bangladeshis killed in Libya storm, flood


Latest News
Stokes's England ODI record 182 sets up rout of New Zealand
After over 6 hrs, Mohammadpur Krishi Market fire under control
Rain-soaked New England hit by likely tornado amid wild weather ahead of Hurricane Lee's arrival
Massive fire at Mohammadpur Krishi Market, army-navy deployed
One held with 64-kg hemp in Kurigram
Housewife, father-in-law hacked dead in Laxmipur
Naseem Shah out of Asia Cup with shoulder injury
Kim Jong Un says Russia will win 'great victory' over enemies
Worker dies inside septic tank in C'nawabganj
Food security remains protected amid int'l crisis: PM tells JS
Most Read News
ADC Sanjida claims her husband first attacked ADC Harun at BIRDEM
Filmmaker Sohanur Rahman Sohan passes away
Community Bank wins INFOSYS-Finacle awards
Charge frame hearing on Khaleda's 11 cases on Oct 12
Child inside flight without passport, ticket; 10 officials withdrawn
Question paper leak: Ideal teacher suspended, sent to jail
25 kg Baghair fish caught in Padma
BNP to hold 2-day road march on Sept 16, 17
Tipu Murder: Councilor Monsur gets bail
Cyber Security Bill passed, arrest without warrant, 14 years' jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft