PM condoles deaths in Libyan flood







Prime Minister's Assistant Press Secretary ABM Sarwer-E-Alom Sarker confirmed it to media on Wednesday night.



In a signed letter addressed to Libyan Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Mohamed Al-Dabaiba, Sheikh Hasina wrote, "On behalf of the People and Government of Bangladesh and on my own behalf, I express my deepest condolences for the loss of a large number of lives and the massive destruction of property and means of subsistence caused by the devastating Mediterranean storm Daniel that struck eastern Libya, specifically Benghazi, Al-Bayda, Derna, Sahat, Al-Mari, and Jabel Al-Akhdar region. We pray to the Almighty for the eternal peace of the departed souls."

"My heart goes out to extend the most profound sympathies to the victims' families and those, whose nearest and dearest went missing. We have taken steps to send a humble contribution from the People of Bangladesh to the Libyan People affected by the disaster," she added.



Sheikh Hasina lauded the well-coordinated relief and rehabilitation efforts of the Government of Libya and its concerted approach to coping with the dire situation.



