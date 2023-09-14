Video
Thursday, 14 September, 2023
BNP's associate bodies announce road march on Sept 16-17

Published : Thursday, 14 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 67

Jatiyatabadi Juba Dal, Swechchasebak Dal, and Chhatra Dal under the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) have jointly announced a road march programme on September 16 and 17.

The protest aims to realise a one-point demand --removal of the current government and appointment of an election-time government, said Jatiyatabadi Jubo Dal President Sultan Salahuddin Tuku during a press conference held at the BNP central office in Nayapaltan on Wednesday.

"Our primary objective is to assert our right to vote by challenging the current government. We are also committed to restoring democracy, a fundamental pillar of Bangladesh's independence," he said.    �UNB




