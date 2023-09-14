Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 September, 2023, 10:34 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

JS passes bill doubling security deposit in election to reserved women's seats

Published : Thursday, 14 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59

Jatiya Sangsad (Reserved Women's Seat) Election (Amendment) Bill 2023 was passed in Parliament doubling the security deposit required for candidates to run in elections to reserved women's seats.

Law Minister Anisul Huq moved the Bill and it was passed by voice vote.

According to the proposed Bill, candidates who want to contest the elections to  reserved seats will be required to submit a security deposit of Tk20,000 instead of the previous amount of Tk10,000.

The draft law also proposed to increase the number of reserved seats for women from 45 to 50. The 15th amendment to the Constitution had already increased the number of reserved seats to 50. Now it has been included in law.

Besides, the amendments incorporate a provision stipulating that if a reserved seat in the Jatiya Sangsad becomes vacant for any reason, a by-election must be conducted within 90 days. Currently, by-elections in reserved women's seats are held within 45 days of the seat becomes vacant.

During discussion on the Bill, Law Minister Anisul Haque alleged that some people who consider themselves civil society members think that  they are the guardians of people. 
But there are doubts about how much involvement they have with people, he added. "They give various dictations. They do not look at the north, south, east or west of the country. They look to the far west only. They try to reveal here the words that come from there," he said.    �UNB




« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BNP's associate bodies announce road march on Sept 16-17
JS passes bill doubling security deposit in election to reserved women's seats
DSCC Councillor Monsur gets bail
BNP spreading lies about country's diplomatic achievements: Quader
510 lawyers protest foreigners' open letter favouring Yunus
DU teacher gets back academic duties
PM seeks world leaders' sincere work for prosperous future
UN Secy Gen calls for enhanced global cooperation for clean air


Latest News
Stokes's England ODI record 182 sets up rout of New Zealand
After over 6 hrs, Mohammadpur Krishi Market fire under control
Rain-soaked New England hit by likely tornado amid wild weather ahead of Hurricane Lee's arrival
Massive fire at Mohammadpur Krishi Market, army-navy deployed
One held with 64-kg hemp in Kurigram
Housewife, father-in-law hacked dead in Laxmipur
Naseem Shah out of Asia Cup with shoulder injury
Kim Jong Un says Russia will win 'great victory' over enemies
Worker dies inside septic tank in C'nawabganj
Food security remains protected amid int'l crisis: PM tells JS
Most Read News
ADC Sanjida claims her husband first attacked ADC Harun at BIRDEM
Filmmaker Sohanur Rahman Sohan passes away
Community Bank wins INFOSYS-Finacle awards
Charge frame hearing on Khaleda's 11 cases on Oct 12
Child inside flight without passport, ticket; 10 officials withdrawn
Question paper leak: Ideal teacher suspended, sent to jail
25 kg Baghair fish caught in Padma
BNP to hold 2-day road march on Sept 16, 17
Tipu Murder: Councilor Monsur gets bail
Cyber Security Bill passed, arrest without warrant, 14 years' jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft