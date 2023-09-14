JS passes bill doubling security deposit in election to reserved women's seats







Law Minister Anisul Huq moved the Bill and it was passed by voice vote.



According to the proposed Bill, candidates who want to contest the elections to reserved seats will be required to submit a security deposit of Tk20,000 instead of the previous amount of Tk10,000.

The draft law also proposed to increase the number of reserved seats for women from 45 to 50. The 15th amendment to the Constitution had already increased the number of reserved seats to 50. Now it has been included in law.



Besides, the amendments incorporate a provision stipulating that if a reserved seat in the Jatiya Sangsad becomes vacant for any reason, a by-election must be conducted within 90 days. Currently, by-elections in reserved women's seats are held within 45 days of the seat becomes vacant.



During discussion on the Bill, Law Minister Anisul Haque alleged that some people who consider themselves civil society members think that they are the guardians of people.

But there are doubts about how much involvement they have with people, he added. "They give various dictations. They do not look at the north, south, east or west of the country. They look to the far west only. They try to reveal here the words that come from there," he said. �UNB Jatiya Sangsad (Reserved Women's Seat) Election (Amendment) Bill 2023 was passed in Parliament doubling the security deposit required for candidates to run in elections to reserved women's seats.Law Minister Anisul Huq moved the Bill and it was passed by voice vote.According to the proposed Bill, candidates who want to contest the elections to reserved seats will be required to submit a security deposit of Tk20,000 instead of the previous amount of Tk10,000.The draft law also proposed to increase the number of reserved seats for women from 45 to 50. The 15th amendment to the Constitution had already increased the number of reserved seats to 50. Now it has been included in law.Besides, the amendments incorporate a provision stipulating that if a reserved seat in the Jatiya Sangsad becomes vacant for any reason, a by-election must be conducted within 90 days. Currently, by-elections in reserved women's seats are held within 45 days of the seat becomes vacant.During discussion on the Bill, Law Minister Anisul Haque alleged that some people who consider themselves civil society members think that they are the guardians of people.But there are doubts about how much involvement they have with people, he added. "They give various dictations. They do not look at the north, south, east or west of the country. They look to the far west only. They try to reveal here the words that come from there," he said. �UNB