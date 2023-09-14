Video
Jahid Preeti Murder

DSCC Councillor Monsur gets bail

Published : Thursday, 14 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 59
Court Correspondent

A Dhaka Court on Wednesday granted bail to Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Ward-10 Councillor Maruf Ahmed Monsur in a case filed over the murder of Awami League (AL) leader Jahidul Islam Tipu and college student Samia Afrin Preeti in the capital's Shahjahanpur in 2022.

Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge M Asaduzzaman granted him bail till October 12, Additional Public Prosecutor Taposh Kumar Paul confirmed the matter to the Daily Observer.

The Councillor  surrendered before the court of Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Farah Diba Chanda and prayed for bail on August 16. However, the court scrapped his bail petition and sent him to jail.

Inspector of the Detective Branch (DB) of police and Investigation Officer (IO) of the case Yeasin Shikder filed the charge-sheet against 33 accused including fugitive top terror Jisan and Freedom Manik on June 5.

Of the 33 accused, 24 have been arrested, so far, and are now behind the bars.

Tipu, who was on his microbus destined for his home, was shot dead by a masked assailant group in the capital's Shahjahanpur area at the night of March 24, 2022.

College student Samia Afran Preeti was also killed in the incident at that time. Tipu's wife Farhana Islam Dolly filed the case with Shahjahanpur Police Station on the next day in this connection.



