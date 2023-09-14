Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 September, 2023, 10:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

BNP spreading lies about country's diplomatic achievements: Quader

Published : Thursday, 14 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader on Wednesday slammed BNP leaders, including Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, for spreading lies about French President Emmanuel Macron's visit to Bangladesh and the country's diplomatic gains at the recently held BRICS and G20 summits.

"BNP has been carrying out a deep-rooted conspiracy to isolate Bangladesh from the international community through continuous slander and lies against the country by appointing lobbyist firms for millions of dollars," the AL General Secretary said in a press statement.

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister highlighted the democratic advancement under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"Our Prime Minister has brought unparalleled prestige and honour to our nation through her participation in the recent BRICS Summit in South Africa and the G20 Summit in India," he said.

The presence of PM Hasina in these international conferences has garnered significant attention from world leaders, he added.
Quader said the participation in these international conferences has underscored Sheikh Hasina's standing as a successful stateswoman on the global stage and is further recognition of her skilled leadership.

"At a time when global leaders are strengthening their friendly relations as development partners with Bangladesh, both BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami are actively engaged in propagating a deep conspiracy against the country. Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir's statement is a testament to this," he remarked.    �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


BNP's associate bodies announce road march on Sept 16-17
JS passes bill doubling security deposit in election to reserved women's seats
DSCC Councillor Monsur gets bail
BNP spreading lies about country's diplomatic achievements: Quader
510 lawyers protest foreigners' open letter favouring Yunus
DU teacher gets back academic duties
PM seeks world leaders' sincere work for prosperous future
UN Secy Gen calls for enhanced global cooperation for clean air


Latest News
Stokes's England ODI record 182 sets up rout of New Zealand
After over 6 hrs, Mohammadpur Krishi Market fire under control
Rain-soaked New England hit by likely tornado amid wild weather ahead of Hurricane Lee's arrival
Massive fire at Mohammadpur Krishi Market, army-navy deployed
One held with 64-kg hemp in Kurigram
Housewife, father-in-law hacked dead in Laxmipur
Naseem Shah out of Asia Cup with shoulder injury
Kim Jong Un says Russia will win 'great victory' over enemies
Worker dies inside septic tank in C'nawabganj
Food security remains protected amid int'l crisis: PM tells JS
Most Read News
ADC Sanjida claims her husband first attacked ADC Harun at BIRDEM
Filmmaker Sohanur Rahman Sohan passes away
Community Bank wins INFOSYS-Finacle awards
Charge frame hearing on Khaleda's 11 cases on Oct 12
Child inside flight without passport, ticket; 10 officials withdrawn
Question paper leak: Ideal teacher suspended, sent to jail
25 kg Baghair fish caught in Padma
BNP to hold 2-day road march on Sept 16, 17
Tipu Murder: Councilor Monsur gets bail
Cyber Security Bill passed, arrest without warrant, 14 years' jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft