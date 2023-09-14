Filmmaker Sohanoor passes away



This happened after his wife died on Tuesday evening, after suffering a stroke. Sohan himself was suffering from neuro disease for a long time, according to the people close to him. The director was supposed to go to Japan for better treatment. �UNB Dhallywood's legendary filmmaker, producer and organiser Sohanoor Rahman Sohan passed away due to a stroke on Wednesday evening at Crescent Hospital, Uttara in the capital. He was 57.He breathed his last at 7 pm, according to Director's Guild Bangladesh General Secretary S M Kamruzzaman Sagar.This happened after his wife died on Tuesday evening, after suffering a stroke. Sohan himself was suffering from neuro disease for a long time, according to the people close to him. The director was supposed to go to Japan for better treatment. �UNB