Thursday, 14 September, 2023, 10:33 AM
Filmmaker Sohanoor passes away

Published : Thursday, 14 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM

Filmmaker Sohanoor passes away

Filmmaker Sohanoor passes away

Dhallywood's legendary filmmaker, producer and organiser Sohanoor Rahman Sohan passed away due to a   stroke on Wednesday evening at Crescent Hospital, Uttara in the capital. He was 57.

He breathed his last at 7 pm, according to Director's Guild Bangladesh General Secretary S M Kamruzzaman Sagar.

This happened after his wife died on Tuesday evening, after suffering a stroke. Sohan himself was suffering from neuro disease for a long time, according to the people close to him. The director was supposed to go to Japan for better treatment.    �UNB




« PreviousNext »

