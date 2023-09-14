2 killed, 2 injured in road accidents





At least three people were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in Naogaon and Mymensingh on Wednesday.

Our Naogaon Correspondent reports two motorcyclists were killed and two others injured in a road accident on the Naogaon-Rajshahi regional highway in Bijoypur Bazar under Manda upazila of the district on Wednesday.



The deceased were identified as Rabiul Islam, 18, son of Ferdous alias Musa, resident of Chandail village under Dupchanchia upazila of Bogura district and Rocky, 25, son of Liton, a resident of Hajihat Bhabanipur village under Lalpur upazila of Natore district.

According to sources, four friends on two motorcycles were going towards Naogaon from Rajshahi. On their way, a motorcycle hit the back of a battery-run passengers' van while the vehicle lost its control on the highway around 10:00am, leaving four motorcyclists of both the motorcycles seriously injured, Officer-in-Charge (Investigation) of Manda Police Station Md Abdul Gani said.



The wounded were rushed to Manda Upazila Health Complex by locals, where on-duty doctor declared Rabiul and Rocky dead. The bodies have been sent to Naogaon Sadar Hospital morgue, the OC said. A case was filed in this connection, he added.



Our Mymensingh Correspondent adds a high school teacher was killed after being crushed under the wheels of a truck at Tarakanda upazila of Mymensingh district early Wednesday. The accident took place at around 6:00am in Kashiganj Bazar area under the upazila.



The deceased was identified as Rejaul Masud, 41, son of late Solaiman Sarkar, a resident of Borogram village under Muktagacha upazila in the district. He was an assistant teacher of Mogoltola High School in the upazila.



Quoting locals, police said Rejaul was heading towards Muktagacha from Purbadhala on his motorbike. On the way, he fell down on the road as his bike slipped when he tried to overtake a speeding truck. At that time, the truck ran over him from behind, leaving him dead on the spot.



Shyamganj Police Station Sub-Inspector Azizul Haque said being informed, police recovered the body from the spot and handed over to the deceased's family without an autopsy upon their request.



Police also seized the truck and arrested its driver from the spot. Legal actions would be taken in this regard, the SI added.



