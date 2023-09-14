4 Customs officers among 8 remanded for 5 days







Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Md Mehidy Hasan passed the order on Wednesday after hearing on police report.



Those who were remanded are Customs Assistant Revenue officials - Md Shahidul Islam, Saidul Islam Sahed, Akram Sheikh and Md Masum Rana, and four sepoys - Md Mozammel Haque, Md Niyamat Hawlader, Md Rezaul Karim and Md Afzal Hossain.

The DB Inspector Russel Ahmed produced the eight before the court and sought ten days remand each for questioning in this regard.



Earlier on Tuesday, Customs House Dhaka suspended above mentioned four Customs officials over the theft. According to the FIR, during patrolling on a regular basis, an airport official noticed the lock of a particular vault was broken, and informed his senior officials about this on September 2.



On information, the Joint Commissioner along with other Customs officials visited the spot and found a part of the tin-made vault cut with a sharp object.



The Customs officials later found that around 55.51 kilograms of gold, seized at different times from 2020-2023, were missing from the vault.



A total 94 bhoris of gold have been recovered from their possession, DMP's Detective Branch Chief and Additional Commissioner Harun-or-Rashid told reporters on Wednesday.



