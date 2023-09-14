I’m assured with PM’s commitment to hold free, fair polls: CEC







"The parties are divided politically. But instead of going into this discussion, we want to look ahead. I will be happy if I can fulfill people's expectations. The parties must have to work together to create an election atmosphere ahead of the polls.



But, it's positive that the government has given commitment to assist in holding a free, fair and participatory election," the CEC said at a discussion regarding the election organized at the capital's Nirbachan Bhaban in Agargaon on Wednesday.

Ahead of the 12th parliamentary election, the Commission has taken the initiative to hear suggestions from prominent citizens of the country at the discussion on 'Twelfth National Parliament Election: Expectations and Reality.'



The discussants included 28 prominent citizens and representatives from different sectors including former cabinet secretaries, secretaries and bureaucrats, former election commissioners, local government experts, former ambassadors and diplomats, editors and senior journalists from various media outlets and election observers participated, among others.



The CEC said, "We are feeling assured that the government including the Prime Minister has been saying that they want to hold the upcoming national elections free and fair. Such commitment was not given earlier. For the first time, the government has given such a commitment. The ministers of law, road transports and information have also mentioned the word 'government' in their speeches. The Prime Minister has also uttered such words several times giving such assurance. I want to be assured with the commitment and keep my confidence." In response to a query over good election, Habibul Awal said, "It would depend on the cooperation of the political leaders whether the election would be good or not."



"We are in a critical situation. It's not an election of British or Australia. There are some problems. You are telling, and we also know the problems. The political leaders will have to resolve the crisis. We are always telling, but it would be hard to hold a free and fair election if the political leaders don't create the atmosphere. If they create the atmosphere, the work of holding free and fair polls will be easy," he added.



In the meeting, Ali Imam Majumdar, former Cabinet Secretary, said, "Foreign countries interfere in our election system. We have called them here to observe. Countries all over the world are watching our elections. If we fail, we will have to pay for it."



"Despite the EC having power, it did not take any action during the Gaibandha elections. It would not be wrong to allege bias there. Suggestions were not accepted. I want to see the implementation of the powers given in the People's Representation Order," he said.



