Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 September, 2023, 10:33 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

I’m assured with PM’s commitment to hold free, fair polls: CEC

Published : Thursday, 14 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 77
Staff Correspondent

Expressing satisfaction over the government's commitment to assist in holding a free, fair and participatory election, Chief Election Commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal on Wednesday said parties are divided politically, but the Election Commission must look beyond the issue focusing on the upcoming national election.

"The parties are divided politically. But instead of going into this discussion, we want to look ahead. I will be happy if I can fulfill people's expectations. The parties must have to work together to create an election atmosphere ahead of the polls.

 But, it's positive that the government has given commitment to assist in holding a free, fair and participatory election," the CEC said at a discussion regarding the election organized at the capital's Nirbachan Bhaban in Agargaon on Wednesday.

Ahead of the 12th parliamentary election, the Commission has taken the initiative to hear suggestions from prominent citizens of the country at the discussion on 'Twelfth National Parliament Election: Expectations and Reality.'

The discussants included 28 prominent citizens and representatives from different sectors including former cabinet secretaries, secretaries and bureaucrats, former election commissioners, local government experts, former ambassadors and diplomats, editors and senior journalists from various media outlets and election observers participated, among others.

The CEC said, "We are feeling assured that the government including the Prime Minister has been saying that they want to hold the upcoming national elections free and fair. Such commitment was not given earlier. For the first time, the government has given such a commitment. The ministers of law, road transports and information have also mentioned the word 'government' in their speeches. The Prime Minister has also uttered such words several times giving such assurance. I want to be assured with the commitment and keep my confidence." In response to a query over good election, Habibul Awal said, "It would depend on the cooperation of the political leaders whether the election would be good or not."

"We are in a critical situation. It's not an election of British or Australia. There are some problems. You are telling, and we also know the problems. The political leaders will have to resolve the crisis. We are always telling, but it would be hard to hold a free and fair election if the political leaders don't create the atmosphere. If they create the atmosphere, the work of holding free and fair polls will be easy," he added.

In the meeting, Ali Imam Majumdar, former Cabinet Secretary, said, "Foreign countries interfere in our election system. We have called them here to observe. Countries all over the world are watching our elections. If we fail, we will have to pay for it."

"Despite the EC having power, it did not take any action during the Gaibandha elections. It would not be wrong to allege bias there. Suggestions were not accepted. I want to see the implementation of the powers given in the People's Representation Order," he said.



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


Filmmaker Sohanoor passes away
2 killed, 2 injured in road accidents
4 Customs officers among 8 remanded for 5 days
I’m assured with PM’s commitment to hold free, fair polls: CEC
Probe incomplete in allotted time, given 5-day extension
Bangabandhu Tunnel approach road to be opened for traffic in Dec
A letter of Rehana that never reached Bangabandhu, Russel
Food security remains protected amid int’l crisis: PM tells JS


Latest News
Stokes's England ODI record 182 sets up rout of New Zealand
After over 6 hrs, Mohammadpur Krishi Market fire under control
Rain-soaked New England hit by likely tornado amid wild weather ahead of Hurricane Lee's arrival
Massive fire at Mohammadpur Krishi Market, army-navy deployed
One held with 64-kg hemp in Kurigram
Housewife, father-in-law hacked dead in Laxmipur
Naseem Shah out of Asia Cup with shoulder injury
Kim Jong Un says Russia will win 'great victory' over enemies
Worker dies inside septic tank in C'nawabganj
Food security remains protected amid int'l crisis: PM tells JS
Most Read News
ADC Sanjida claims her husband first attacked ADC Harun at BIRDEM
Filmmaker Sohanur Rahman Sohan passes away
Community Bank wins INFOSYS-Finacle awards
Charge frame hearing on Khaleda's 11 cases on Oct 12
Child inside flight without passport, ticket; 10 officials withdrawn
Question paper leak: Ideal teacher suspended, sent to jail
25 kg Baghair fish caught in Padma
BNP to hold 2-day road march on Sept 16, 17
Tipu Murder: Councilor Monsur gets bail
Cyber Security Bill passed, arrest without warrant, 14 years' jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft