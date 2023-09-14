Probe incomplete in allotted time, given 5-day extension





The police investigation committee has been unable to gather any information regarding the assault on two Chhatra League leaders at Shahbagh Police Station within the allotted two days.The initial deadline for the investigation report submission was on Tuesday, but an official request for a five-day extension has been submitted to the DMP Commissioner on behalf of the investigation committee.Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) formed the committee after three leaders of Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the student wing of the ruling Awami League, were beaten up at a police station, triggering a huge outcry across the country. The committee was asked to submit a report within two days. But the investigation could not be completed within such a short time. As a result, the committee sought an extension of time on Tuesday. Accordingly, the DMP Commissioner extended the time by five more days.The investigation committee chief is DMP Deputy Commissioner (operations) Abu Yousuf. The other members are DMP's New Market region ADC Shaheen Shah Mahmud and DB Motijheel division ADC Rafiqul Islam.The three BCL leaders who became victims of police torture are Anower Hossain, the Organising Secretary of the BCL central committee, CL Central Science Affairs Secretary and DU's Shahidullah Hall unit General Secretary Sharif Ahmed and DU's Bangabandhu Hall unit President Mahbubur Rahman. Anower Hossain underwent treatment at a hospital with severe injuries while the others left hospitals after being treated.Police beat them up at the Shahbah Police Station in the capital on Saturday night, and the news came to light on Sunday, sparking reaction among former and incumbent BCL leaders and activists.The victims alleged that ADC Harun had an altercation over personal matters with President Md Shahabuddin's Assistant Personal Secretary (APS) Azizul Haque. The APS called the BCL leaders to the spot. Later police took the BCL leaders to Shahbagh Police Station and tortured them.