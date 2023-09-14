Bangabandhu Tunnel approach road to be opened for traffic in Dec







Earlier, the four-lane of the project had been opened for traffic, Suman Singha, Executive Engineer of Roads and Highways Department and also the Project Director confirmed the Daily Observer.



He said that the movement of vehicular traffic through the Bangabandhu Tunnel would never be affected.

The six-lane connecting road in Anowara Upazila in the Chattogram district from the Tunnel mouth to Shikalbaha junction had been constructed at a cost of Tk 407 crore.



Over 85 per cent works of the project have so far been completed, Suman Singha confirmed. The construction works of the project began on January 14 in 2021 .



Singha said that the Cabinet Committee of Government Purchase (CCGP) had approved the contractor for construction of the 11.50km long Bangabandhu Tunnel connecting road on December 2 in 2020. The appointed contractor is National Development Limited, Hasan Techno and Taher Brothers as joint venture.



The National Economic Council (ECNEC) approved the project on February 18 in 2020.



The Road Division and Bridges Ministry has taken the project at a cost of Tk 407 crore.



Suman Singha said, if the project is implemented the road connectivity will be fast, safe time and cost effective through the 11.50 km road from Shikalbaha to Anowara Upazila of the district. The Department of Roads and Highways is implementing the project.



But due to delay in land acquisition hampered the progress of the project. For this reason, the deadline has now been extended to December next.



If the project is implemented safe and faster connectivity at low cost can be achieved with Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar highway, including Anowara Upazila in Chattogram district through the Karnaphuli tunnel. Anowara Road is an important highway through Shikolbaha to Y junction. Its length is 11.50 km. The road is not directly connected to a sectional highway. But a national highway, a regional highway and the Karnaphuli Tunnel will be connected with Chattogram port. Along with Dhaka-Chattogram-Cox's Bazar Highway, the Matarbari power hub at Moheshkhali Deep Sea Port and Teknaf land port will be connected by this road.



The sources said at the west sides of the road is located Korea Export Processing Zone and numerous industries including China Economic Zone, Urea Fertilizer Unit-1, Unit-2, and Marine Academy. Every day, people travel from Potiya, Karnaphuli, Anwara-Banshakhali and Cox's Bazar district using this road.



The country's first tunnel construction project is now underway below Karnaphuli River. The 3.4km tunnel will feature parallel tubes, each carrying two lanes of traffic called Bangabandhu Tunnel which is expected to be opened in October 28. It will run from the port area of the city, under the Karnaphuli River, to Anowara Upazila. It is costing around $1.56 billion.



US$ $573 million of the total cost is being provided by the Export-Import Bank of China and the rest being sourced by the Bangladesh Government. It will also establish link with the 17 km ring road being constructed for the city.

