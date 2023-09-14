C-19: no death, 18 new cases reported





"Bangladesh reported 1.62 per cent Covid-19 positive cases as 1,108 samples were tested during the last 24 hours," a daily statement of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) said here.

During the period, the combined figure of coronavirus infection in Dhaka district and the capital is 17 while zero Covid-19 death was reported, the DGHS statement added.

The official tally showed that the virus killed a total of 29,477 people in Bangladesh and infected 20,45,555 so far.

The recovery count rose to 20,45,555 after another 13 patients were discharged from the dedicated hospitals during the last 24 hours, the statement continued.





From the beginning of the pandemic, 98.41 per cent Covid-19 patients recovered among the infected people while 1.44 per cent died, the DGHS statistics showed. �BSS