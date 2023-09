Acting on a tip-off, a team of RAB-3 conducted a drive in the city's Wari area at around 11:30pm on Tuesday and arrested Asaduzzaman Khan Palash, 39.

RAB sources said Palash has been involved in robberies for a long time.

Legal action has been taken against him. �BSS

