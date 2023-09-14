Video
Thursday, 14 September, 2023
42 held for consuming, selling drugs in city

Published : Thursday, 14 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM

As part of different anti-drug drives in the capital, members of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) hve arrested 42 people on charges of selling and consuming drugs during the last 24 hours till 6:00am on Wednesday.
According to a release issued by the DMP, police conducted these operations against the drugs sellers and consumers in different areas under various police stations of the metropolis.
They also detained a total of 42 drugs traffickers and recovered huge drugs from their possession from 6:00am of September 12 to 6:00am on Wednesday.    �BSS



