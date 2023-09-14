2 drug traders get life term jail in Ctg





The court of Chattogram Fourth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge Md Shariful Alam Bhuiyan awarded life term imprisonment to bus driver Rubel Mia and his helper Md Younus for trading drugs to drug traders, both hailed from Begumganj upazila of Noakhali district.

According to the prosecution story is in brief that acting on a tip-off, a team of Karnaphuli Thana Police, detained the drug trader truck driver Rubel Mia and his helper Md Younus, with 38,080 pieces of contraband yaba tablets from Moizartek area under Karnaphuli Police Station in the city on December 11, 2020.

Karnaphuli Thana Police filed a case with its police station against the drug traders on the same day. Police submitted the charge sheet before the court on April 29 in 2021 while the court framed charges against him on December 10, 2021. �BSS

