Community Digital Storytelling workshop held at IU

A workshop on 'Com-munity Digital Storytelling' was recently held at Islamic University (IU), Kushtia, in collaboration with the Department of Journalism, Media and Communi-cation, Daffodil Inter-national University (DIU).The Photographic Society of Islamic University and the Community Digital Storytelling Festival team jointly organized it on September 11 in room 134 of the university's Mir Musharraf Hossain Academic Building.Associate Professor Dr Mohammad Nasir Uddin, President of Al-Fiqh and Legal Studies Department at IU, conducted the workshop, while Dr Md Abdul Kabil Khan, Associate Professor at the Department of Journalism, Media and Communication from Daffodil International University was the keynote speaker.Proctor of Islamic University and Shahadat Hossain Azad, Professor, Department of English; Shahjahan Mandal, Professor, Law Department, Adviser of Photographic Society; and Amjad Hossain, Associate Professor of Al Fiqh and Legal Studies Department were present as guests.In the workshop, Dr Khan discussed various topics including camera settings, pictures with contemporary needs, story ideas and research. He also discussed practical issues like camera settings, story quality, FPS (frames per second), using appropriate video frames."The story that no one in the society talks about is the true story. There are many untold tales among the common people. One should choose a narrative with current issues as its subject. In addition to this, you have to select which social media platform will be used to reach your target demographic," Dr Khan said at the workshop. �UNB