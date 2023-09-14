Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 September, 2023, 10:32 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Community Digital Storytelling workshop held at IU

Published : Thursday, 14 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 84

A workshop on 'Com-munity Digital Storytelling' was recently held at Islamic University (IU), Kushtia, in collaboration with the Department of Journalism, Media and Communi-cation, Daffodil Inter-national University (DIU).
The Photographic Society of Islamic University and the Community Digital Storytelling Festival team jointly organized it on September 11 in room 134 of the university's Mir Musharraf Hossain Academic Building.
Associate Professor Dr Mohammad Nasir Uddin, President of Al-Fiqh and Legal Studies Department at IU, conducted the workshop, while Dr Md Abdul Kabil Khan, Associate Professor at the Department of Journalism, Media and Communication from Daffodil International University was the keynote speaker.
Proctor of Islamic University and Shahadat Hossain Azad, Professor, Department of English; Shahjahan Mandal, Professor, Law Department, Adviser of Photographic Society; and Amjad Hossain, Associate Professor of Al Fiqh and Legal Studies Department were present as guests.
In the workshop, Dr Khan discussed various topics including camera settings, pictures with contemporary needs, story ideas and research. He also discussed practical issues like camera settings, story quality, FPS (frames per second), using appropriate video frames.
"The story that no one in the society talks about is the true story. There are many untold tales among the common people. One should choose a narrative with current issues as its subject. In addition to this, you have to select which social media platform will be used to reach your target demographic," Dr Khan said at the workshop.     �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


C-19: no death, 18 new cases reported
Member of robber gang held in city
42 held for consuming, selling drugs in city
2 drug traders get life term jail in Ctg
Community Digital Storytelling workshop held at IU
RCC team visits CCC’s healthcare dept
Ensuring tourists’ safety: CCTV to be used for surveillance in Cox’s Bazar
Fugitive convict arrested in Khulna after 19 years


Latest News
Stokes's England ODI record 182 sets up rout of New Zealand
After over 6 hrs, Mohammadpur Krishi Market fire under control
Rain-soaked New England hit by likely tornado amid wild weather ahead of Hurricane Lee's arrival
Massive fire at Mohammadpur Krishi Market, army-navy deployed
One held with 64-kg hemp in Kurigram
Housewife, father-in-law hacked dead in Laxmipur
Naseem Shah out of Asia Cup with shoulder injury
Kim Jong Un says Russia will win 'great victory' over enemies
Worker dies inside septic tank in C'nawabganj
Food security remains protected amid int'l crisis: PM tells JS
Most Read News
ADC Sanjida claims her husband first attacked ADC Harun at BIRDEM
Filmmaker Sohanur Rahman Sohan passes away
Community Bank wins INFOSYS-Finacle awards
Charge frame hearing on Khaleda's 11 cases on Oct 12
Child inside flight without passport, ticket; 10 officials withdrawn
Question paper leak: Ideal teacher suspended, sent to jail
25 kg Baghair fish caught in Padma
BNP to hold 2-day road march on Sept 16, 17
Tipu Murder: Councilor Monsur gets bail
Cyber Security Bill passed, arrest without warrant, 14 years' jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft