RCC team visits CCC’s healthcare dept

CHATTOGRAM, Sept 13: A delegation of Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) led by RCC CEO Dr ABM Sharif Uddin inspected the health department of Chittagong City Corporation (CCC) on Wednesday.

Mayor Rezaul Karim told the delegation, "CCC is serving the people through an independent health department to ensure the health care of the people of Chattogram. From the outbreak of dengue to the Corona epidemic, the massive public oriented activities that CCC are conducting to the people.'

The meeting was attended by CEO of CCC Sheikh Muhammad Touhidul Islam and Panel Mayor Afroza Kalam and Councilors.



