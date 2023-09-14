Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Thursday, 14 September, 2023, 10:31 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Ensuring tourists’ safety: CCTV to be used for surveillance in Cox’s Bazar

Published : Thursday, 14 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 154

COX'S BAZAR, Sept 13: The local administration has decided to bring Cox's Bazar district town under CCTV surveillance to ensure tourists' safety.
The decision came from a views-exchange meeting, held at Tourist Police's Cox's Bazar Regional Office on Tuesday evening.
Abul Kalam Siddique, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Tourist Police, said the initiative has been taken to curb crime in the area. It will also help identify and arrest the criminals, he said.
Besides, he also urged owners of hotels and motels located in the district town not to rent out hotel rooms without national identity cards.
Issuing a warning, the DIG of Tourist Police said legal action will be taken against owners of hotel and motels if they are found involved in violating the order.    �UNB



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like


C-19: no death, 18 new cases reported
Member of robber gang held in city
42 held for consuming, selling drugs in city
2 drug traders get life term jail in Ctg
Community Digital Storytelling workshop held at IU
RCC team visits CCC’s healthcare dept
Ensuring tourists’ safety: CCTV to be used for surveillance in Cox’s Bazar
Fugitive convict arrested in Khulna after 19 years


Latest News
Stokes's England ODI record 182 sets up rout of New Zealand
After over 6 hrs, Mohammadpur Krishi Market fire under control
Rain-soaked New England hit by likely tornado amid wild weather ahead of Hurricane Lee's arrival
Massive fire at Mohammadpur Krishi Market, army-navy deployed
One held with 64-kg hemp in Kurigram
Housewife, father-in-law hacked dead in Laxmipur
Naseem Shah out of Asia Cup with shoulder injury
Kim Jong Un says Russia will win 'great victory' over enemies
Worker dies inside septic tank in C'nawabganj
Food security remains protected amid int'l crisis: PM tells JS
Most Read News
ADC Sanjida claims her husband first attacked ADC Harun at BIRDEM
Filmmaker Sohanur Rahman Sohan passes away
Community Bank wins INFOSYS-Finacle awards
Charge frame hearing on Khaleda's 11 cases on Oct 12
Child inside flight without passport, ticket; 10 officials withdrawn
Question paper leak: Ideal teacher suspended, sent to jail
25 kg Baghair fish caught in Padma
BNP to hold 2-day road march on Sept 16, 17
Tipu Murder: Councilor Monsur gets bail
Cyber Security Bill passed, arrest without warrant, 14 years' jail
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft