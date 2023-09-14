Fugitive convict arrested in Khulna after 19 years





The arrestee was Zahid Hasan, 50, son of Kawsar Molla of Pariardanga village in Khanjahan Ali area.

Tipped off, a team of police, led by inspector Palash Kumar Das of Khanjahan Ali police station, conducted a drive in the village and arrested him at 11 am.

He remained absconding for the last 19 years, said inspector Palash.

According to police, Zahid got married in 1999. Later, he killed his wife over a family feud and dumped the body in the river. Police recovered the body of Zahid's wife from Abhaynagar upazila in Jashore district. A case was filed in this connection. �UNB

KHULNA, Sept 13: Police arrested a fugitive convict from Bariardanga village in Phultala upazila of Khulna district on Wednesday.The arrestee was Zahid Hasan, 50, son of Kawsar Molla of Pariardanga village in Khanjahan Ali area.Tipped off, a team of police, led by inspector Palash Kumar Das of Khanjahan Ali police station, conducted a drive in the village and arrested him at 11 am.He remained absconding for the last 19 years, said inspector Palash.According to police, Zahid got married in 1999. Later, he killed his wife over a family feud and dumped the body in the river. Police recovered the body of Zahid's wife from Abhaynagar upazila in Jashore district. A case was filed in this connection. �UNB