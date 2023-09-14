Rape case accused held in city





The arrested was identified as Yusuf Farazi, 38, son of Aziz Farazi of Patuakhali Sadar Thana area.

Senior Assistant Director of RAB-2 Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shihab Karim confirmed the incident saying: "Yusuf was arrested during a secret drive conducted in Ghatarchar area. He was on run ever since a rape case was filed against him."

Necessary legal actions have been taken against him, the RAB official said. According to the case documents, a nine-year old girl was raped by two men in June 15, 2023 in Adabor Dhaka Udyan area.

Victim's father filed a case under the Nari O Shishu Nirjatan Daman Ain, with Adabor Thana the same day.



Other accused of the case-CNG driver Selim, 38 was held by police, and as per his confessional statement, RAB launched a search drive to detain the main accused 'Yusuf'. �BSS