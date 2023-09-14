Video
AR could be used in Education

Published : Thursday, 14 September, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 151
Letter To the Editor

Dear sir,

Augmented Reality (AR) is a cutting edge technology that overlays digital information, info graphics and design onto the real world environment, which in turn enhances one's perception of reality and highly aids in emerging oneself within it.

In the world of education, augmented reality has become a potent instrument with revolutionary potential. AR presents special chances to involve students, promote deeper knowledge, and transform the conventional learning process by fusing the physical and digital worlds. AR can be used in education at all levels, from elementary schools to universities, and in a variety of disciplines, including science, history, art, and languages.

In conclusion, augmented reality has a lot of potential for improving education. It makes studying an enjoyable and involved experience, promoting greater understanding and memory recall. As technology develops, augmented reality (AR) has the potential to transform education by giving students additional resources to investigate and comprehend their surroundings, ultimately preparing them for the opportunities and challenges of the future.

Syed Hasib Zaman
Student,  North South University, Dhaka




