Bid to avail climate funding







Although Bangladesh is not an industrialized country to add to the global warming as much the way the developed nations have been doing as big polluters, the country has been paying a heavy price as like other developing countries in terms of damage to the environment and agricultural lands caused by the frequent natural calamities.



To mitigate the effects of climate change and natural disasters, the government had approved the Delta Plan 2100 in 2018 as a long-term vision for necessary intervention to make the 'Bangladesh Delta' a safe region by the end of the 21st century.

Accordingly, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ordered the Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change and other concerned to frame development projects in line with the Delta Plan to avail funding from the $ 1 billion Climate Fund committed to Bangladesh. This directive from the highest level came during an Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) meeting on Tuesday.



Indeed, the $ 1 billion financial commitment to fight the climate change was assured by the French president Emmanuel Macron during his recent visit to Dhaka. However, this funding assistance would be available under the Paris Agreement which is known as the Paris climate accord. Paris Agreement was negotiated between 196 countries at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in 2015.



The Paris Agreement was adopted by the developed and industrialized nations who are mainly responsible for climate change with a pledge to mobilize $100 billion a year until 2025 for supporting developing countries to increase their climate change adaptability.



According to a World Bank report, Bangladesh will need at least $12.5 billion or approximately 3 percent of its GDP in the medium-term for climate action plans. The big financing gap is likely to partially be covered through additional funds from budget prioritization, carbon taxation, external financing and private investments.



What's more, the prime Minister has prioritized the conservation of the Sunderbans through the utilization of the committed climate change financing.



We welcome Prime Minister's decision to preserve the Sundarbans on a priority basis as it is the largest single mangrove forest in the world and is increasingly at risk from catastrophic impacts of climate change.



But Sundarban region has always been devastated by cyclones and extreme weather events and the rate and intensity of these events are increasing every year. This rise in cyclone frequency and severity is mainly attributed to the rising temperature due to climate change.



We hope that the government will leave no stone unturned in proper utilization of climate fund in order to make Bangladesh stay resilient to the climate change.



