

ICT’s role in shifting country towards ‘Smart Bangladesh’



The seeds of Bangladesh's digital revolution were sown with the establishment of Union Digital Centers, a visionary initiative aimed at connecting every corner of the country to the digital network. This seemingly magical endeavour promised villagers the ability to obtain birth certificates, access government services online, and save precious time and resources.



The power of the internet was poised to rejuvenate a bureaucratic system often criticized for its sluggishness.Remarkably, over the years, Bangladesh witnessed the transformation of its bureaucracy, as bureaucrats embraced the potential of digital technology and social media. Government services underwent a remarkable conversion, with innovation becoming the cornerstone of service delivery. Private sector growth paralleled these advancements, with companies like bKash, Chaldal, Pathao, and Surokkha becoming synonymous with the digital way of life.

The unexpected catalyst of the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated Bangladesh's digital transformation. Lockdowns and restrictions drove widespread adoption of digital technologies in areas such as banking, healthcare, education, and commerce. The market demonstrated resilience and adaptability, swiftly meeting the surging demand for remote services.Simultaneously, Honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government set a deadline for realizing Digital Bangladesh by 2021 under 'Vision 2021.' ICT was declared the 'product of the year' to boost export earnings, backed by a robust public-private partnership. Honourable ICT Advisor Sajeeb Ahmed Wazed played a pivotal role in guiding this vision, leading to substantial progress and turning promises into achievements.



As Bangladesh aspired to graduate from a least developed country to a developing one, the United Nations recognized the nation's progress. The government's declaration of a SMART Bangladesh under 'Vision 2041' aimed to elevate the per capita income (GNI) from US$ 2,765 (FY2022-23) to US$ 12,500. This ambitious endeavour paralleled Bangladesh's commitment to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030, driven by the same digital revolution.



Currently, Bangladesh boasts more than 187.48 million SIM card users, with nearly 40 percent of them having mobile financial service accounts. The ICT industry contributes approximately 1.25 percent to Bangladesh's GDP directly (FY2022-23), with an estimated 13 percent indirect contribution through its enabling chain-impact. This success story is a testament to the rise in labour productivity and total factor productivity catalysed by Digital Bangladesh.



Besides, once unimagined-- the domestic Software and ITES market is valued at US$ 1.54 billion, promising further growth and employment opportunities. However, it is essential to recognize that the digital revolution is an ongoing process, requiring substantial investments in both technology and human capital. While over 25,000 students pursuedcomputer science and related subjects in 2022, the need for skilled ICT professionals is ever-increasing as the ICT sector directlycreated 0.3 million jobs so far and is predicted to reach 0.5million by 2025.

Efforts must focus on not only increasing the quantity of ICT professionals but also enhancing their quality. Currently, an ICT resource contributes an average value addition of US$ 9,800 per year, a figure targeted to triple by 2041 through skills development. To meet ICT export target of US$ 5 billion and capture a larger share of the local market, Bangladesh must produce at least0.37million ICT professionals with global and future-ready ICT skills by 2025.



While establishing the groundwork for a digital revolution represented a relatively manageable task, the true challenge now lies ahead. Converting the digital promise into a tangible and impactful reality necessitates unified efforts, unwavering dedication, boundless enthusiasm, and unwavering perseverance. Bangladesh's demonstrated resilience and innovative spirit have enabled it to surmount formidable challenges in the past, providing ample reason to believe in its capacity for triumph once more.



As Bangladesh embarks on the journey toward realizing a SMART Bangladesh by 2041, guided by its four foundational pillars - SMART Citizen, SMART Government, SMART Society, and SMART Economy - it does so with a profound understanding that the digital revolution is not a finite destination but an enduring process. This sweeping tide of transformation promises not only to enhance education, generate employment, and elevate incomes but also to propel Bangladesh into a fresh era of economic diplomacy, geopolitical prominence, and global significance.



In the economic transformation, Bangladesh has unfolded a vibrant thread woven with the promise of a SMART future, one that beckons not only progress but also prosperity. The road ahead may be long, but with unwavering commitment, Bangladesh is poised to seize the boundless opportunities that the smart-verse age offers, leaving no doubt that its brightest days are yet to come.



The writer is a Policy & Trade Economist, Joint Secretary (Research Fellow), Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services (BASIS)



