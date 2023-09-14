

Why Bangladeshi students opt for higher education abroad



Bangladeshi students frequently choose to pursue their higher education overseas due to perceptions of a superior standard of instruction at international institutions. The facilities, curriculum, and faculty quality at Bangladesh's educational institutions could still use some work, despite the country having achieved significant progress in this area. Numerous students think that institutions in nations like the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and others provide more in-depth and sophisticated courses that will give them a competitive edge in the global labor market.



Many foreign colleges provide a wide range of specialized courses. Bangladeshi students frequently discover a broader selection of courses, majors, and focuses overseas, allowing them to more successfully pursue their interests and passions. Students have access to a wider range of academic fields, enabling them to customize their education to meet their unique professional goals, whether those goals involve cutting-edge technology, novel business models, or specialized topics like environmental sustainability.

Higher education must emphasize research, and many Bangladeshi students want to add to the world's body of knowledge. Research opportunities are frequently more numerous and well-funded in industrialized nations, attracting students who are eager to pursue higher degrees and carry out ground-breaking research. Many aspiring scholars are drawn to academic institutions by the chance to conduct joint research projects, collaborate with professors of international reputation, and have access to cutting-edge facilities.



Bangladeshi students who study abroad gain tremendous exposure to the world. They can engage with people from various backgrounds, which promotes understanding across cultures and improves their entire educational experience. Their capacity for adaptation and intercultural competence, qualities that are increasingly prized in the international labor market, is improved by exposure to diverse cultures, viewpoints, and worldviews.



The idea that studying abroad improves employment opportunities is one of the main reasons to do so. Graduates have a competitive advantage when looking for employment in Bangladesh and abroad because international degrees are frequently seen as more prestigious and universally recognized. Furthermore, studying abroad can improve networking possibilities, internship opportunities, and access to international businesses, further enhancing employment prospects.



Many students see studying abroad as a chance to advance their language abilities, particularly in English. Gaining fluency in English is tremendously beneficial for future employment possibilities, international communication, and academic performance as it is the language of teaching in many overseas colleges. Language proficiency can be greatly improved by exposure to native speakers and regular communication in an English-speaking setting.



Studying abroad involves more than simply academics; it's also a voyage of cultural immersion and personal development. Students are exposed to new traditions, customs, and ways of life while living abroad. They can develop more adaptive, open-minded, and culturally sensitive personalities as a result of this firsthand experience-qualities that are priceless in a world that is becoming more interconnected.



Bangladesh's education system, like those in many other nations, is extremely competitive and demanding. It might be extremely stressful to perform well on national examinations and get one of the select few spots available in esteemed nearby universities. Students have the opportunity to escape the grind and pursue their studies in a less demanding and more supportive atmosphere by studying abroad.



Some students choose to pursue higher education outside of Bangladesh due to worries about the country's political stability and security. Even while the nation has achieved great strides in these areas, there have been times of political turmoil and unpredictability. Studying abroad can offer a sense of security and stability that some students and their families find appealing.



Lastly, there is a certain prestige associated with having an international degree. In Bangladeshi society, individuals who have studied abroad are often seen as having achieved a higher status and are admired for their accomplishments. This societal perception can be a motivating factor for many students and their families.



The choice to attend a university overseas is a complicated one that is influenced by a number of variables that differ from student to student. While the promise of a higher-quality education and improved employment chances attracts many Bangladeshi students who want to study abroad, other students are drawn by the desire for cultural immersion, language learning, and personal development. Bangladeshi students are increasingly going abroad for their education as the globe becomes more linked and the advantages of a global education become more clear. At the end of the day, studying abroad is a life-changing experience that gives students not only academic knowledge but also a wider worldview, better preparing them to face the challenges of a quickly changing world.



The writer is a finance graduate from North South University



