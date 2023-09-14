

Integrate disabled people into mainstream society



According to that survey, persons with disabilities are lagging behind at alarming rates in access to health care, education and employment.



Rights activists urged to bring them into the mainstream of the economy by increasing their access to education and turning them into skilled manpower. They also stressed on increasing the coverage of social security and increase access to treatment for them.

Experts said that people with disabilities need to be prepared to overcome the limitation through training and practice. It is important to get them involved in work. Entrepreneurs' attitudes need to change. The government should take steps to make them skilled and create social awareness. Those people are unable to work, so steps should be taken to bring them into income generating activities through training.



If there is supportive atmosphere, people with disabilities also can prove their worth and participate in economic activities, contributing to the country's development.



Take the case of Md. Nazrul Islam, a person with physical disability, who is performing his professional duty successfully. Nazrul Islam is working at Food Department's grassroots level now. He is an acting officer of government food godown at Tarail in Kishoreganj district.



Honourable Prime Minister, in the election manifesto in 2008, promised to take steps for improving the condition of persons with disabilities. As part of the pledge, Nazrul Islam was given the job at the department.





Nazrul Islam considers himself as a lucky man. He was not only given the job by the Prime Minister but also conferred with the status of a golden citizen by the Prime Minister.



When the country was placed under lockdown due to the outbreak of Corona, Nazrul was given the charge of acting officer at newly-built Government Kalta Bazar Food Godown under Dhaka South City Corporation. His duties included providing food among the poor people.



The Prime Minister honoured him through giving the status of a successful man with disability alongside giving him the scope to stand beside people. She also made his life easier by giving him financial support. He said that he is trying to provide services to the country and its people by overcoming many hurdles.



After receiving the job, when he went to the Prime Minister to express his gratitude, the Prime Minister placed her hand on his head, asking him to become dutiful to the country. Recalling the event, Nazrul said, that feeling shown on him not only inspires him but also motivate him to perform his duties with sincerity and devotion.



Abdul Kader, DC (Food) at Kishoreganj, expressed his satisfaction at the overall performance of Nazrul Islam. Kader lauded the present government's initiatives aimed at improving the condition of people with disabilities.



While mentioning the condition of people with disabilities at the grassroots level, Nazrul said with lamentation that the Persons with Disabilities Rights and Protection Act 2013 was passed in the parliament, but its enforcement at all the places is not satisfactory.



Accessibility is one of the major problems for the people with disabilities. If this accessibility to all the places, including vehicles, can be ensured, the lives of people with disabilities could have been much smooth and easier. It would be considered as a great blessing if the people with disabilities, who are working at the grassroots level, get required support from the authorities concerned. It should be kept in mind that people with disabilities are those who have special needs. People with disabilities require special attention, which are different from others.



People with disabilities are sincere and conscious about their duties and responsibilities. If proper atmosphere is created for them, they hope that they would be able to contribute to making modern smart digital Bangladesh along with playing the role for implementing the goals of Sonar Bangla.



Drawing attention of the people with disabilities, Nazrul called on them to discover themselves. If the people with disabilities can make them qualified, they will get proper evaluation everywhere.



It is needed to establish a disabled-friendly society. Persons with disabilities are integral part of our society. A rights-based society on the one hand ensures their rights as human beings, and on the other enables them to contribute towards the process of inclusive development of the society as a whole. Hence, ensuring disabled-friendly society must be prioritized.



Bangladesh is committed to 'leave no one behind' in its journey of sustainable development, because Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) main focus is to 'leave no one behind'.



Rights activists said, one of the effective ways of enabling persons with disabilities for livelihoods is to improve their access to informal training that is locally-based and create more access to microfinance institutes to engage them in self-employment. We have to bring them into the mainstream and facilitate their access to education and job to achieve the SDG targets,



They underscored on using modern technology to make education more accessible to persons with disabilities. The educational institutions must create disability-friendly campus infrastructure, including desired ramps and playgrounds for these special students.



One of the major barriers in the employment sector of people with disabilities is the negative attitude and lack of knowledge. A massive awareness campaign involving all concerned should be launched across the country to address the issue.



The writer is a freelance journalist

