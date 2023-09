NATORE, Sept 13: Two persons were arrested in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Saturday for doing hemp business.



NATORE, Sept 13: Two persons were arrested in Lalpur Upazila of the district on Saturday for doing hemp business.Traders kept the hemp in a Chanachur selling drum cleverly so that none can realise their intension. But they could not escape RAB force.On information, a team of RAB- 5, Natore Camp conducted a drive in Uttar Lalpur Village area and arrested Jumat Ghose, 32, and Alomgir, 45, with five kilogram of hemp.