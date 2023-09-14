Four killed in road mishaps in Naogaon, Magura







MANDA, NAOGAON: Two motorcyclists were killed in a road accident in Manda Upazila of the district on Wednesday morning.



The deceased were identified as Rabiul Islam, 22, hailed from Dupchanchia Upazila in Bogura District, and Arian Khan Rocky, 25, from Lalpur Upazila in Natore District.

According to local sources, two motorcycles were going towards Naogaon from Rajshahi in the morning at a reckless speed. Among them, a motorcycle lost control over its steering and hit the back of a battery-powered auto-van, which left the two youths seriously injured.



On information, fire service personnel rescued them and took to Manda Upazila Health Complex.



Manda Health Complex emergency department doctor Abdul Malek said injured Arian Khan Rocky died before being taken to the hospital and Rabiul Islam died while undergoing treatment there.



Manda Police Station (PS) Inspector Abdul Gani confirmed the incident.



MAGURA: Two people including a woman were killed as a speedy bus crashed a motorbike on the Dhaka-Khulna highway in the district town on Monday noon.



The accident took place in front of Magura Sadar Hospital in the town at around 2:30 pm. The deceased were identified as Anwar Hossain, 50, a resident of Atharkhada Village under Sadar Upazila, and Rokeya Begum, 60, of Urura Village in Mohammadpur Upazila of the district.



Quoting the witnesses, Magura Highway PS Sub-Inspector (SI) Mizanur Rahman said the accident occurred when a Khulna-bound bus of 'Goldenline Paribahan' from Dhaka rammed into the motorbike while they were crossing the highway, leaving Anwar dead on the spot.



In the meantime, pedestrian Rokeya was killed when she got trapped between the bus and a stationary ambulance at that time, he said.



Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to Magura Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsies.



However, the law enforcers have seized the bus from the scene and lodged a case with Magura Sadar PS in this connection, the SI added.



