Man to die for killing father, brother in Dinajpur





DINAJPUR, Sept 13: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to death for killing his father and brother in Sadar Upazila in 2006.



Dinajpur 2nd Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Shyam Sundar Roy delivered the verdict at noon in absence of the convict.





According to the case statement, Bancharam hacked his father Bankim Chandra Roy and his brother Loharam Roy with a sharp weapon over a land dispute on September 17 in 2006, and went into hiding.



The injured were then rescued and taken to Dinajpur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.



Later on, Loharam's wife lodged a murder case with Dinajpur Kotwali Police Station accusing Bancharam in this regard.



Police then submitted the charge-sheet to the court after investigation.



Examining the case evidences and taking depositions of the witnesses, the court handed down the verdict on Tuesday noon after 17 years of the incident.



DINAJPUR, Sept 13: A court in the district on Tuesday sentenced a man to death for killing his father and brother in Sadar Upazila in 2006.Dinajpur 2nd Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Shyam Sundar Roy delivered the verdict at noon in absence of the convict.The condemned convict is Shri Bancharam Roy, 57, a resident of Amoir Village under Sundarban Union. The court also fined him Tk 50,000.According to the case statement, Bancharam hacked his father Bankim Chandra Roy and his brother Loharam Roy with a sharp weapon over a land dispute on September 17 in 2006, and went into hiding.The injured were then rescued and taken to Dinajpur Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.Later on, Loharam's wife lodged a murder case with Dinajpur Kotwali Police Station accusing Bancharam in this regard.Police then submitted the charge-sheet to the court after investigation.Examining the case evidences and taking depositions of the witnesses, the court handed down the verdict on Tuesday noon after 17 years of the incident.