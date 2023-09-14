Seven people murdered in six districts







GAIBANDHA: An auto-van driver, who was seriously injured after being beaten by a mob as he hit a goat in Saghata Upazila of the district on Friday, died at Rangpur Medical College Hospital on Monday night.



The deceased was identified as Mojibor Rahman, 50, a resident of Kachua Puthimari Village under Muktinagar Union in the upazila.

According to the deceased's family sources, On Friday afternoon, Mojibor was heading towards his workplace on his battery-run auto-van. On the way, he hit a goat as it suddenly came in front of his van. Enraged by the incident, the owner of the goat Atikur Rahman Tikka along with some angry locals stopped him and beat him, leaving the auto-van driver critically injured.



He was then rescued and taken to Gaibandha Sadar Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Rangpur Medical College Hospital as his condition deteriorated further.



Later on, he succumbed to his injuries at Rangpur Medical College Hospital on Monday night while undergoing treatment there.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to a hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Saghata Police Station (PS) Rakib Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the investigation is going on and legal action would be taken in this regard.



JHENIDAH: Police recovered the body of a minor child, who was reportedly killed after being raped by miscreant, from a ditch in Shailakupa Upazila of the district on Monday night.



The deceased was identified as Jannati Khatun, 6, daughter of Khokon Bhuiyan, a resident of Bagutia Village under Nityanandapur Union in the upazila.



According to the deceased's family members, Jannati went to a shop adjacent to her house to buy snacks after returning home from school at around 12 pm, but did not return.



The family members then started searching for her, but could not locate her and then, they made a general diary with Shailkupa PS.



At around 10 pm on Monday, locals saw her floating body in a ditch in the area and informed the deceased's family members.



Khokon Bhuiyan, father of the deceased, said, "We have searched in the ditch before for a long time but could not find her there. There were several injury marks on my daughter's body. Someone might have raped my child and killed her, then, threw her there. We demand justice and exemplary punishment of the culprit."



Shailkupa PS OC Aminul Islam said being informed, police recovered the body from the ditch and sent in to Jhenidah Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



The body bore injury marks on its hand and the actual reason behind the death would be known after getting the autopsy report, said the OC.



However, the law enforcers are investigating the matter and legal actions would be taken after investigation, the OC added.

NOAKHALI: Two men were murdered in separate incidents in Begumganj Upazila of the district in three days.



A man was reportedly hacked to death by his rivals over previous enmity in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Monday.



The deceased was identified as Abdul Latif Mintu, 45, son of late Abu Taher, a resident of Mahbullapur Village under Ward No. 5 of Gopalpur Union in the upazila.



In the meantime, police arrested the main accused of the killing, Md Rasel alias Shishu Rasel, 27, from Chandkashimpur Village of the upazila.



According to locals, there had been a loggerhead between Abdul Latif and Md Rasel over establishing supremacy in the area. At around 12:45 pm on Monday, Rasel along with his two to three cohorts hacked Mintu with a sharp weapon, leaving him critically injured.



He was then rescued and taken to Noakhali General Hospital, where the on-duty doctor referred him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH).



Later on, he succumbed to his injuries before being shifted to the hospital at around 7:45 pm.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Noakhali General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



Begumganj PS OC Mir Zahidul Haque Rony confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers also arrested the main accused of the killing and process to file a case in this regard is underway.



On the other hand, a man was hacked to death allegedly by his friend in Begumganj Upazila of the district on Saturday evening over a dispute of Tk 120.



The deceased was identified as Sohel, 30, son of late Bachchu Mia, a resident of South Nazirpur Village in the upazila. He was a day-labourer by profession.



Quoting locals, Begumganj Model PS OC Mir Zahedul Haque said Sohel (1) and his friend Sohel (2), 28, son of Bahar of the area, used to work together as day-labourers. However, they were locked in an altercation with each other in the evening over the lending of Tk 120. At one stage, Sohel (2) struck his friend with a sharp weapon, leaving him critically injured.



Later on, Sohel (1) succumbed to his injuries while he was being brought to the DMCH.



Being informed, police recovered the body.



The body was, later, sent to Noakhali 250-bed General Hospital on Sunday morning for an autopsy.



A case was filed by the deceased's mother with Begumganj PS in this regard.



However, the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused, the OC added.



MYMENSINGH: A trader was allegedly hacked to death by opponents over previous enmity in Fulpur Upazila of the district on Sunday night.



The victim was identified as Shyamal Mia, 30, son of Hazrat Ali, a resident of Alakdi Village of the upazila.



Police sources said a gang of miscreants hacked Shyamal to death with sharp knives while he was walking along a road at Alakadi Village. He died on the spot.



Fulpur PS OC Abdullah Al Mamun said the body was recovered and sent it to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.



CHATTOGRAM: A local leader of Awami League (AL) was stabbed to death reportedly by his rivals at Saraipara in Pahartoli area of the city on Sunday.



The deceased was identified as Mohammad Hossain Manna, a member of the convening committee of Saraipara Ward Unit of the AL in the city.



Pahartoli PS OC Rozina Akter said Manna and Juba League leader Jashim had a longstanding dispute over sharing the money spent for the campaigning for MP Mahiuddin Bachhu during the by-election.



Jashim alleged that Manna embezzled Tk 8,000 allocated for the activists during the election. A case was filed in this connection with Pahartoli PS.



Following the previous enmity, Jashim and Mannan were locked into an altercation again with each other on Sunday when police visited the scene to investigate the case.



When police left the place, Jashim hit Manna and his son with a sharp weapon, leaving them seriously injured. Later on, they were rescued and taken to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared Mannan dead.



Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to the hospital morgue for an autopsy.



However, the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused and legal action would be taken in this regard, the OC added.

MANIKGANJ: A housewife was reportedly killed by her husband in Sadar Upazila of the district on Saturday night.



The deceased was identified as Taslima Begum, 30, wife of Md Zahidul Islam, 35, a resident of Ukiara Village under the upazila. She was the daughter of Ahmad Ali of the same village and the mother of two sons.



Police, however, arrested the deceased's husband in connection with the death of his wife.



Arrested Md Zahidul Islam is an office assistant of Saturia Upazila Nirbahi Office in the district.



According to the case statement, following a family feud Zahidul hit on his wife's head with a stone at around 10 pm on Saturday while the Taslima Begum was in deep sleep. She died on the spot.



Manikganj Sadar PS OC Abdur Rauf said being informed, he along with with other police personnel rushed to the scene and arrested Taslima's husband from his house at around 11:30 pm.



Police also recovered the body of the housewife and sent it to Manikganj 250-bed Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy, he said.



Later on, the deceased's father Ahmmed Ali lodged a murder case with the PS against Zahidul, and following this, the arrested was produced before the court, the OC added.



