

Flood damages 420ha T-Aman fields at Chilmari



Other crops including 25ha of Aman seedbeds, 80ha vegetables, and 7ha chilli have been completely submerged.



In Patrakhata and Raniganj areas, pointed gourd and brinjal fields have been seriously damaged.

According to local sources, 6,390 farmers have been victims of the flood damages.



A farmer of Raniganj Azizul Haq said, "After two times of flood, I bought T-Aman saplings at high cost and planted those. But the third time flood has completely submerged my fields. It is not possible to plant saplings again as the T-Aman season is at the end. I am finding no option what will happen in the future."



A farmer of Putimari area Md Nuruzzaman said, "I have purchased saplings from Lalminirhat at a hot price for plantation for the third time."



Chilmari Upazila Agriculture Officer Pranay Bishan Das said, the demand proposal as agriculture incentives including wheat, maize, pulse and vegetables has been sent so that victim farmers can overcome their damage.



CHILMARI, KURIGRAM, Sept 13: Flood has damaged 420 hectares (ha) of transplanted Aman (T-Aman) paddy in Chilmari Upazila of the district.Other crops including 25ha of Aman seedbeds, 80ha vegetables, and 7ha chilli have been completely submerged.In Patrakhata and Raniganj areas, pointed gourd and brinjal fields have been seriously damaged.According to local sources, 6,390 farmers have been victims of the flood damages.A farmer of Raniganj Azizul Haq said, "After two times of flood, I bought T-Aman saplings at high cost and planted those. But the third time flood has completely submerged my fields. It is not possible to plant saplings again as the T-Aman season is at the end. I am finding no option what will happen in the future."A farmer of Putimari area Md Nuruzzaman said, "I have purchased saplings from Lalminirhat at a hot price for plantation for the third time."Chilmari Upazila Agriculture Officer Pranay Bishan Das said, the demand proposal as agriculture incentives including wheat, maize, pulse and vegetables has been sent so that victim farmers can overcome their damage.