RAJBARI, Sept 13: Three people were killed after a sand pile collapsed on them while loading it on a truck at Joikura Ghat in Sadar Upazila of the district on Tuesday night.The deceased were identified as Abdur Rahim Sheikh, 55, a sand trader; Maruf Sheikh, 22, driver of an excavator machine; and Ripon Ali alias Imran, 38, driver of the truck in which sand was being loaded.Police sources said the trio were loading sand on a truck at around 11 pm. At one stage, a big chunk of sand collapsed on them. All of the three died on the spot.Officer-in-Charge of Rajbari Police Station Eskarul Islam confirmed the incident.